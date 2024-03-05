Free movie days on show this month in Shoalhaven libraries

Shoalhaven libraries in Ulladulla and Nowra are screening popular movies for free during March.
The first is This Beautiful Fantastic, being shown at the Ulladulla Library from 2 to 4pm on Wednesday, March 20.
It tells the story of a young librarian who dreams of becoming a children's book author makes an unlikely friendship with a curmudgeonly old widower, set against the backdrop of a beautiful London garden.
It is rated PG, and more details can be found here, or call 4444 8820.
Two days later on Friday, March 22, A Knight's Tale will show at the Nowra Library from noon to 2.30pm.
It features Heath Ledger as an ambitious young squire who forges a new identity and poses as a knight after his master dies suddenly.
He sets out to prove himself worthy at the country's jousting competition, and finds romance along the way, in a movie featuring classic rock tracks from bands such as Queen.
It is rated PG for action violence, some nudity and brief sex-related dialogue.
More details are here, or call 4429 3705
