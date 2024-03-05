South Coast Register
Free movie days on show this month in Shoalhaven libraries

By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 5 2024 - 12:52pm, first published 11:36am
Shoalhaven libraries in Ulladulla and Nowra are screening popular movies for free during March.

Glenn Ellard

