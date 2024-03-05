South Coast Register
Cattle health alert: Three Day Sickness spreading in South East

Updated March 5 2024 - 11:43am, first published 11:11am
Bovine Ephemeral Fever (BEF), commonly known as Three Day Sickness, has been confirmed by laboratory testing in cattle in the Shoalhaven and is likely to spread throughout the South East. Picture by Pete Unsworth.
Cattle on the South East are in danger of contracting the Bovine Ephemeral Fever (BEF), commonly known as Three Day Sickness, after laboratory testing of cattle in the Shoalhaven confirmed there was a likelihood that the fever would spread throughout the region.

