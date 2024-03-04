South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Marine Rescue crew spends more than an hour searching after boat found

GE
By Glenn Ellard
March 5 2024 - 9:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Marine Rescue Ulladulla volunteers conducted a contour search on Burrill Lake yesterday afternoon after an unmanned four to five metre runabout was located near Kings Point.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.