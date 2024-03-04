Marine Rescue crew spends more than an hour searching after boat found

Marine Rescue Ulladulla volunteers conducted a contour search on Burrill Lake yesterday afternoon after an unmanned four to five metre runabout was located near Kings Point.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Stuart Massey said a volunteer crew on board Ulladulla 10 spent more than an hour on water searching to see if the occupants had possibly fallen overboard.
"Under the direction of Marine Area Command our crews searched the waters around where the unmanned vessel was found but did not locate anything out of the ordinary," Inspector Massey said.
"The Ulladulla 10 crew was stood down at 4:20pm and returned to base.
"We understand that there have been no reports of a missing person," Inspector Massey said.
Marine Rescue NSW urges all boat owners to check that their vessel is moored correctly.
"Ropes age with the weather and can become brittle, please check the condition of your lines so that your vessel remains secure," Inspector Massey said.
