Activities being held in the Shoalhaven to celebrate Parks Week

Shoalhaven residents can help celebrate the region's parks and open spaces by taking part in Parks Week, running from March 2 to 10.
Activities organised as part of the week include events at the Boongaree Nature Play Park in Berry, White Sands Park in Huskisson and the Mollymook Beach Reserve.
The events are being organised by Shoalhaven City Council through Shoalhaven Swim Sport Fitness.
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley said the Shoalhaven was home to some of the most beautiful parks and reserves on the South Coast.
"I think most people would agree that spending time in our parks and open spaces has a very positive impact on our wellbeing," Cr Findley said.
"There's no better time to get outside and enjoy what we have on offer right here in our own backyard," she said.
Local Parks Week activities will include:
Tickets for the paint 'n' pour sessions or registering for the free Huskisson bootcamps and Mollymook yoga session, can be done here.
