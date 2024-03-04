South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Activities being held in the Shoalhaven to celebrate Parks Week

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 5 2024 - 9:27am, first published 7:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shoalhaven residents can help celebrate the region's parks and open spaces by taking part in Parks Week, running from March 2 to 10.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.