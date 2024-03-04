South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

GoNE grabs the Cyril Hosking Memorial Trophy in a classic cricket match

GE
By Glenn Ellard
March 4 2024 - 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Gentlemen of Nowra Eleven played the C.B.C. Golden Oldies in the bi-annual game at Woodlands Oval in Wilberforce on Sunday, March 3.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.