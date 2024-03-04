GoNE grabs the Cyril Hosking Memorial Trophy in a classic cricket match

The Gentlemen of Nowra Eleven played the C.B.C. Golden Oldies in the bi-annual game at Woodlands Oval in Wilberforce on Sunday, March 3.
It was the 20th meeting of these two magnificent sides vying for the Cyril Hosking Memorial Trophy, with G.o.N.E. holding the advantage 12 wins to 7.
On an overcast morning, the team arrived at 9am expecting a 10am start.
After half an hour watching a bloke roll the pitch before Mick Moodley, the erstwhile match fixer, said, "Oh yeah, I forgot to tell everyone, but the game starts at 10.30."
We thought we may as well inspect the pitch and found it a bit wet, sticky and in some places viperous.
After being given the captain's armband for the first time, Tony Healy mulled this over, won the toss, and decided to bat first.
What he had to do was find a couple of suckers to open as he was batting at number nine.
In a twist to this day's game, each player was given a maximum of 30 balls to face (unless dismissed earlier) rather than the usual 30 runs before retirement.
It meant each player had to get on with it and no test match blocking - though you could never describe Les Gernyi's batting as dour.
Graham Lowbridge and Steven Woolley were the sacrificial lambs to open on a pitch that quite frankly could have done anything.
After a testing couple of overs, progress began when they actually managed to put bat to ball and scamper for a few singles.
Steven was heard screaming at Graham at one point, "I don't do bloody singles unless it's a given that it's a two!"
Some boundaries were found and the run rate increased steadily like Steven's cholesterol until he was dismissed bowled to a ball that rolled over the ridges in the mud.
Syd Weller came in and found the going tough before some lusty hitting had him retired after his 30 balls. Graham continued unfazed.
Alan Muggleton joined Graham and prodded and poked before uncharacteristically being dismissed to the softest of catches at mid-off. A rare failure from the great man. Graham continued unfazed.
The introduction of Paul Brodie coincided with the sun finally revealing itself in all its 40 degree heat. And Brodes brought the heat!
Boundaries flowed with a couple of mighty maximums that required three people to throw the ball back to the bowler from across the road.
It was sad to see, but after nearly 20 overs (of a 40 over game) Graham had finally faced his 30 balls and retired to the warm applause of the C.B.C. who were downcast at losing the G.o.N.E. run-rate anchor.
Enter El Presidente Bob Ducie. With nobody expecting too much from the man with only one ankle - the other held together with plywood and duct-tape courtesy of Syd - his innings was one of fluid body movement.
If he found himself on his bad ankle, he got a single.
If he found himself on his good ankle, he smashed a six. There was literally nothing in between.
Brodes and Duce fired up the crowd (a man and his dog out for a walk) and had the run-rate soaring.
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end and they were retired quite soon after each other.
It's at this point in the ebb and flow of the game that G.o.N.E.'s momentum shifted.
I'd like to say that great bowling on the, by now, hot-baked pitch resembling the Hume Highway, was causing us problems, but alas the cherished heavy steel gauntlet of the "G.o.N.E. anchor" was being fought for by Les Gernyi and Mick Moodley.
Graham had evidently come back to the change-rooms and challenged anyone to do better.
Les and Mick were giving it a great old crack. Les won narrowly by scoring less runs than Mick from their allotted 30 balls.
Finally deciding that the pitch had settled down, captain Tony strode to the centre intent on making his mark - 12 runs off 15 balls with two boundaries that the opposition kicked over the line rather than have to throw the thing back in that furnace-like cauldron.
The newest member to G.o.N.E, Lou Reali, compiled a well-respected six runs ensuring we reached the end of our innings.
As the opposition peeled themselves off the grass, there is always one thing Golden Oldies cricket does very well - lunch. C.B.C. put on a magnificent spread of salad rolls and chicken washed down with litres of the finest cordial.
John Granta's wife, Rhonda, pre-prepared the entire show allowing John to bask in the glory for buying some bread rolls.
How was G.o.N.E. going to prevail where it seemed like 60 degrees out in the middle?
Captain Tony was going to have to ring the changes to keep what's left of these proud ex-sportsmen from expiring.
The opening bowlers of Paul Brett and Graham Lowbridge bowled a magnificent set of spells - line and length - just hoping that the fielders would back them up.
The fielders generally did except for one exception and he shall forever remain nameless.
The first change bowlers of Paul Brodie and Steven Woolley were the antithesis of ying and yang. Brodes bowled with control and was rewarded with a wicket.
Steven bowled so badly that C.B.C. were considering how they were going to explain to their wives that they were home early.
Steven wasn't helped by his fielders when he finally to got a ball to land on the pitch and it was dollied to Graham. He dropped it. He wanted to show everyone the bruise on his wrist but that wouldn't have been there if he had caught it.
In an inspired act of captaincy, Steven was removed from the attack and replaced by Duce who stopped the scoring by bowling so wide on both sides wicketkeeper Gerns could just get his "steel pads" to them.
Gerns doesn't use gloves because, "I've got pads."
Lou Reali was handed the ball and quickly realised it's "not twilight cricket now Toto."
A couple of actual cricket shots made the boundary and Lou was left shaking his head and promising himself of more practice at Ray Abood Oval in the future.
Captain Tony thought it best to go back to utilising actual bowlers (no offense Lou, just a dig at Duce) - Syd "Father of Justin" Weller and Alan "The Demon" Muggleton.
While Muggo methodically powered through tight over after tight over, Syd turned back the decades to plough through the batting line-up.
His pace, his line and length and his innate ability to get inside a batsman's head and remove him next ball was an absolute pleasure for anyone still standing in the field due to the heat.
Captain Tony brought himself on in the dying stages as all the good batsmen had been removed by "Justin" and he wanted his figures to look good.
And with that it was a win to the good guys against the good guys - G.o.N.E. 3/209 had prevailed over a plucky C.B.C. 9/187 to win by 22 runs.
As usual in these games there is a highlight and it involved, of course, Bob Ducie.
Graham Lowbridge was bowling with Duce at second slip. Graham had bowled three in-swingers and thought he might have their best batsman with an out-swinger.
He bowled, he swung and collected a top edge flying away to deep third man.
Bob turned, stumbled on the plywood holding his ankle together, completed a fireman's forward roll and took off after it.
With the ball coming from behind his head, he dared to look up and realised he might not make it but instead threw his enormous 6' 4" frame headlong towards the rapidly descending ball.
When he hit the turf, he was genuinely shocked to see the ball still nestled in his outstretched hand.
In a final note to Graham, that's how you catch a ball (I told you I would get the final word!)
The game was played in superb spirit and the drinks and camaraderie at the end of the match is the reason we continue to play each other twice a year for the past 22 years.
