A new focus in science education to stem from Nowra workshops

Students at a dozen primary schools throughout the Shoalhaven and South Coast will soon benefit from a more technical focus in their education.
It comes after more than 40 primary school teachers attended the University of Sydney STEM Teacher Enrichment Academy in Nowra on February 29 and March 1.
The teachers came from 12 primary schools including Bomaderry, Cambewarra, Culburra, Huskisson, Milton, Mogo, North Nowra, Sanctuary Point, St Georges Basin and Terara Public Schools, St Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School and St Peter's Anglican College Broulee to discuss why teaching science, technology, engineering and mathematics was important for students facing an increasingly technical world.
They were guided by Sydney University academics and researchers including former Nowra High School student Christine Preston, the university's associate professor of science education.
She said the idea of the STEM Academy was to expose primary teachers to new and exciting approaches to integrating STEM curriculum into their classrooms for years three to six students.
There were lots of hands-on activities, Professor Preston said, including designing and testing wind-powered cars, then modifying those cars to be propelled by robots.
"They had fun doing that," she said.
"Now they will be able to take those activities and will be able to do them with their own students."
Professor Preston said the teachers had been sent back to school "all fired up to do integrated STEM with their students".
That was important, she said, because 50 per cent of students had already made up their minds what careers they wanted to follow by the time they finished primary school, "so it's really important they have exposure to STEM and science so that can be part of their repertoire when they think about what they want to do".
There has been growing demand for people to work in the STEM fields in recent years, and Professor Preston said that was particularly true in the Shoalhaven with its many businesses associated with defence industries.
"We had a fellow from one of the local industries come in and talk to the teachers as well, to indicate that there is potential employment in the Shoalhaven area in the STEM field," she said.
"So it was actually really wonderful to be able to bring our expertise from the University of Sydney, and make it available to teachers in the South Coast schools."
The STEM Teacher Enrichment Academy is a year-long program involving more workshops in the middle of the year, and an opportunity for teachers to present STEM projects towards the year's end.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.