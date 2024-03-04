Plenty of heart is this comedy about life, death and forgotten dreams

The Nowra Players' latest production, Exit Laughing, walks a fine line between hitting the funny bone and the emotions, mixing laughter with sentimentality and sensitivity.
The small cast of five manages to keep the laughs flowing as they deal with life, death, getting older and the value of friends that become family.
Yet at the same time there are many important messages that hit the emotional sweet spot.
The play is set in America's south, where four friends have been gathering for their regular bridge nights for many years.
But when one of them dies, her ashes are stolen to make sure she is able to take part in the regular gathering just one more time.
What ensues is a hilarious romp involving police, a stripper, a melodramatic daughter, a food delivery and so much more.
First-time director Amber Van Dusen said while the play was a comedy, it also had "a lot of heart, a lot of themes about family and the family that you make, and the truest friendships you can have in your life, and what you do when you lose somebody and you have to reflect on the time you have left".
There are also strong messages about altruism, and living life with no regrets.
At the heart of it all are three strong but very different personalities among the three friends - Leona the boisterous rebel played by Julie Norris, the lovable eccentric Millie played by Katie Hundt in her first appearance with the Nowra Players, and the quiet but strong Connie, played by Lesley Carter.
Adding to the mix is Connie's melodramatic daughter Rachel-Anne, played by Jessica Dakin, who starts the play upset at being stood up by a date.
As the night ensues it seems Mary, despite having died, is living up to her usual behaviour and providing her friends with a few last treats to ensure the night is a memorable one - particularly when a police officer, played by Corey Bate, arrives.
Ms Van Dusen said there were plenty of laughs to be had.
"I gave the script a read on a recommendation, and I couldn't stop chuckling all the way through."
Exit Laughing is written by Paul Elliott, who might not be well known in Australia, but has won many awards in the US.
The show opens on Friday, March 8, and continues to Saturday, March 23, and you can book tickets by going here.
