Huge crowd rocks out during the Red Hot Summer Tour in Berry

Suzi Quatro showed why she was still considered the first lady of rock during the Red Hot Summer Tour in Berry.
A huge crowd braved the elements to enjoy a full day of amazing music at the Berry Showground on Saturday, March 2.
The lineup was top class, with Chocolate Starfish kicking off the day by getting audience members to their feet, followed by the Screaming Jets and The Angels.
Light rain fell intermittently throughout the day, but that was not enough to stop people dancing to music from the Baby Animals with Suze DeMarchi out front, while Jon Steven proved a crowd favourite as he belted out hits from Noiseworks and INXS.
Cheap Trick played a few of their best known songs including Dream Police and The Flame, before Suzi Quatro took to the stage for a show that defied her 73 years of age.
She covered many of her hits from her first Australian number one, Can the Can in 1973, to her latest work co-written with her son.
In between there were plenty of songs showing why she had been a crowd favourite for so long, and even an amazing bass solo that showed off her musical chops.
Police praised the crowd's behaviour, saying there were no major incidents on the day.
