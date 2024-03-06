Markets, fundraisers and plenty of laughs: What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The Nowra Players show, Exit Laughing, will be performed at the Players Theatre, Meroo St, Bomaderry over three days. Opening night is March 8 from 8pm followed by a performance on March 9 from 8pm and on March 10 from 2pm. Tickets are available at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre or www.nowraplayers.com.au
Take a tour of the Art Museum at Bundanon with a roaming floor talk on the exhibitions Presented by one of Bundanon's knowledgeable guides. Immerse yourself in tales of Land and Sea which brings together three distinct projects exploring storytelling, mythological narratives, migration and the diasporic experience. These works highlight age-old themes of longing, displacement, cultural connection and belonging. This will be held on March 9 from midday to 1pm. Bookings: https://bookings.bundanon.com.au/events/5c436078-0b09-1415-ff5d-22c075421003
Ever thought of trying a new sport? Join the Shoalhaven Rowing Club's next Learn 2 Row (L2R) Beginners' Program. Whether you want a recreational activity or serious competition, the club has a place for you. The club will conduct the new Beginner's Program on March 9 and 10 from 7.30am to 12.30pm. Please Note:You must be over 12 years of age and be able to swim 100m. The cost is Adults $200, Juniors $100. Contact learn2row@shoalhavenrowing.com to book your place or find out more, please include your email and your phone number.
Second Gear is back at Old Salt Distillery. It will take the form of a fundraiser for local female race driver, Imogen Radburn, in line with International Women's Day. There will be a car show and raffle with entry by gold coin donation. The carpark will be reserved for 'show cars'. Imogen will also have her race car parked up front for all to admire. Come and say hi, have a drink, a bite to eat, empty that loose change in the centre console to support and meet Imogen. This fundraiser will be held on March 9 12pm - 3pm. Location: 1/18 Tom Thumb Avenue, South Nowra.
The monthly Huskisson Market is on again on March 10 right in the heart of the seaside town. Held from 8am to 2pm the market is held on the sporting ground adjacent to the Huskisson Bowling Club. It offers something for everyone on the second Sunday of each month. You'll find plants, unique arts and crafts, fresh produce, bric-a-brac and much more. While your in Huskisson why not check out all that this part Jervis Bay has to offer.
With a full piece band, Get Rhythm, delivers an authentic Cash experience. Led by real-life married couple, Mark and Joanne Caligiuri and backed up by their full family band, Get Rhythm is a sincere Johnny Cash and June Carter show. Mark and Joanne started performing as country music's most famous couple 15 years ago and have gained a lot of attention for their close resemblance and vocals to Johnny Cash and June Carter. It will be presented at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on March 21 from 8pm. Bookings: https://sec1.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/117727
