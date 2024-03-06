South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
What's on

Markets, fundraisers and plenty of laughs: What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 7 2024 - 9:49am, first published 9:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cast of Exit Laughing during rehearsals. Picture by Glenn Ellard
The cast of Exit Laughing during rehearsals. Picture by Glenn Ellard

Exit Laughing

The Nowra Players

The Nowra Players show, Exit Laughing, will be performed at the Players Theatre, Meroo St, Bomaderry over three days. Opening night is March 8 from 8pm followed by a performance on March 9 from 8pm and on March 10 from 2pm. Tickets are available at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre or www.nowraplayers.com.au

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.