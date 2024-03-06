Markets, fundraisers and plenty of laughs: What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Second Gear is back at Old Salt Distillery. It will take the form of a fundraiser for local female race driver, Imogen Radburn, in line with International Women's Day. There will be a car show and raffle with entry by gold coin donation. The carpark will be reserved for 'show cars'. Imogen will also have her race car parked up front for all to admire. Come and say hi, have a drink, a bite to eat, empty that loose change in the centre console to support and meet Imogen. This fundraiser will be held on March 9 12pm - 3pm. Location: 1/18 Tom Thumb Avenue, South Nowra.