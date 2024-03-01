Four new officers heading to the South Coast from latest police graduation

Four new police officers are heading to the South Coast Police District from the 158 probationary constables attesting from the NSW Police Academy today (Friday, March 1).
A total of 20 officers are being stationed in the Southern Region, including four for the South Coast, two at Wollongong and one in the Hume Police District.
Police and Counter-terrorism Minister Yasmin Catley joined NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb, welcome all the new recruits taking part in the attestation.
"Congratulations to all 158 attesting officers for their hard work and commitment. I wish you all a rich and rewarding career with the NSW Police Force," Ms Catley said.
"A career in policing is like no other. These new recruits show a steadfast determination to serve and protect communities right across NSW.
"We are committed to getting more boots on the ground and supporting the hardworking officers already on the beat. That's why we're paying recruits to study," she said.
NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb, said the attestation was an important milestone in the lives of the new officers.
"All 158 recruits graduating today, are embarking on an extraordinary journey and career," Commissioner Webb said.
"Policing is a job where we all have the chance to make a difference to the community we've been entrusted to serve and protect.
"These probationary constables are joining a strong, honourable and committed police force, and I wish them the very best," Commissioner Webb said.
The students attest with the rank of probationary constable.
After starting work on Monday, March 4, they will complete 12 months' on-the-job training and study by distance education with Charles Sturt University.
They officially graduate with an Associate Degree in Policing Practice once they have passed all academic and operation standards, and be confirmed to the rank of constable.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.