An international treatment for Logan could change his life, but comes at a big cost

Logan Farrell was diagnosed with cerebral palsy before he was two-years-old, but now a costly American treatment could change his life for the better and allow him to walk independently.
Logan has bilateral diplegia cerebral palsy which affects his lower limbs, making the three-year-old unable to walk without his walker or parents Brittany and Brendan Farrell's help, but a costly stem cell treatment could help him gain control over his legs
Ms Farrell said Logan is typically a very happy little boy, he loves cars, dinosaurs, Bluey and getting around exploring despite needing to use his walker.
"He loves his little sister Lilah and our dog," she said.
"We've seen a lot of progress in him since he was little and he could only pull himself onto his tummy, to now using his walker."
"This treatment could be a massive change for us, at the moment we have to carry him around a lot so to have this knowing he might be able to walk is huge."
The treatment is thanks to collected stem cells from Logan's sister Lilah's umbilical cord that's currently stored at a Melbourne facility, but the cost to transplant cells is not covered in Australia, nor is the procedure available in Australia.
"Australia at the moment won't do the infusion, so we're looking at going to America," Ms Farrell said.
"We've been quoted in US dollars about $40,000 which is up to $60,000 Australia and that's not including, flights, travel insurance, hotels and everything else."
"But we'd try absolutely anything, our neurologist said we've got until he turns five to give it our all, so that's what we're doing."
Their GoFundMe page is hoping to reach $70,000 AUD to cover Logan's treatment and can be donated to online here.
On Saturday, March 17 from 1pm the family have arranged a fundraiser night at Flamin' Galah brewery inviting locals to a night with raffle prizes, a lolly jar guessing game and a beer keg donated by Flamin' Galah with all beers purchased from donated to Logan's cause.
Raffle prizes include a $50 Woolworths voucher, two $50 butcher vouchers, shampoo and blowdry voucher from Whyld Hair Nowra, IV Vitamin drip voucher valued at $350, $300 activewear voucher, two 1litre vodka bottles, 1L Canadian Club, a $150 Pasta Buoy voucher and so much more.
The Farrell family are still hoping for additional donations to the raffle and encourage businesses to get in touch through Facebook.
