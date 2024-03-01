Questions raised regarding Bomaderry High upgrades by local MP Gareth Ward

State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, has raised concerns over future-proofing upgrades to Bomaderry High School.
He questioned whether the government would commit funding to the future project, and accused other local members of taking credit for his work.
As a former student of the school, Mr Ward previously raised concerns about upgrades needed at the school, putting forward a petition to the previous government resulting in a funding allocation.
"The 2021-22 and 2022-23 budgets both contained funding to upgrade Bomaderry High School," Mr Ward said.
"However, the budget and the government are silent on how much this upgrade will cost."
Mr Ward said he was concerned that a total project cost was not made clear moving forward.
"I will continue to make the strongest possible case for an upgrade that will future-proof Bomaderry High School and provide the best possible learning environment for the next generation," Mr Ward said.
NSW Treasury budget papers for 2023/24 quoted $1.68 million allocated to "works in progress" at Bomaderry High School, and an estimated expenditure of $1.191 million was previously allocated to be used by June 30, 2023.
The South Coast Register has reached out to the Department of Education for a breakdown on the total cost of school's future upgrades and where this funding will come from.
Mr Ward has also called out the Member for South Coast Liza Butler for "attempting to take credit" for Bomaderry High School's planned upgrades.
"Be it projects in my electorate like the Jervis Bay Road upgrade or Artie Smith Oval project, or projects I championed and secured funding for from previous governments like the Shoalhaven Hospital upgrade, the Member for South Coast continues to shamelessly show up for the photo-op without having done any of the heavy lifting," he said.
"Rather than signing letters about international conflicts, perhaps the Member for South Coast should deliver her own projects like the East Nowra Sub Arterial or explain when the Milton Ulladulla Bypass will commence or indicate when the Nowra Bypass will get underway."
