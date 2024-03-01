Police investigate after fire severely damages empty house in Nowra

Police are investigating the cause of a fire that severely damaged a Nowra home on Friday, March 1.
The fire was detected about 8.30am, and by the time a Fire and Rescue Shoalhaven crew arrived the house was well alight and producing a large amount of black smoke.
Fire and Rescue Shoalhaven station officer Ben Dowling said personnel immediately donned breathing apparatus to search the home's interior, ensuring there was no-one inside.
Once fire fighters ensured the house was empty it took crews about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control, before it was fully extinguished before 10am.
Traffic along Kinghorne Street was disrupted, with the road closed near the intersection with Kalandar Street and Albatross Road.
Police are investigating the fire's cause, and are appealing for anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
Neighbours said the home had been empty for about two years, but had often been used by homeless people.
