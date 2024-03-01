South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Police investigate after fire severely damages empty house in Nowra

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 1 2024 - 12:09pm, first published 11:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are investigating the cause of a fire that severely damaged a Nowra home on Friday, March 1.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.