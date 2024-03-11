The OC class helped change lives and shape futures, and now it is being cut

Ethan Dunne says his success as an embedded engineer and lead hardware engineer for companies all over the world, started with an experience at primary school.
He was in year six at North Nowra's Illaroo Road Public School, taking part in the Opportunity C class, when a man visited the class and helped students "tear apart" electronics.
"That sparked my whole career path," Ethan said.
"It certainly inspired me, and now I've got this great career."
He is far from the only one to speak about the life-changing impact that came from being in the OC class, set up at Illaroo Road Public School more than 20 years ago to help the Shoalhaven's talented and gifted students excel.
Skye Nelson is one of GJ Gardner's top new homes consultants in NSW, and said her life would have been very different had she not taken part in the OC class.
Ms Nelson said she was "a loner" during her first few years of primary school, not finding a close-knit peer group until she switched to Illaroo Road for the OC class.
There she quickly made friends.
"For me it was probably more the social aspect of being with a group of peers who were more on par with where I was at," Ms Nelson said.
"If I hadn't gotten into the OC class, I would not have developed as well from a social aspect as I have, and that would definitely not have allowed me to do the role that I am now."
The class not only gave Ms Nelson the confidence and skills to take her through life, it also gave her a life partner as she met husband Felix in the class.
Ethan and Skye are among many success stories from the OC class, with other students going to fulfil roles including military pilots and even a research scientist living and working in Antarctica.
For Ethan the success came early on, when Illaroo Road was crowned the Australasian Tournament of the Minds champion.
'Normally those competitions are swept away by the private schools," he said.
But Illaroo Road did well on the back of the critical and creative thinking and problem solving that had been at the centre of lessons within the OC class.
Ethan's brothers Alex and Isaac also attended the OC class, with similar experiences.
"I think it was crucial to my education early on - I couldn't imagine what school would have been like later on without that class," said Alex, a Defence Department ecologist working in ecosystem management for Victoria and Tasmania.
"It was a great example of how interesting school can be."
Isaac, an aerospace electrical engineer focused on air to surface integrations, said he OC class helped him enjoy school.
"It helped me stay engaged, and drive that passion for education," he said.
"It was the freedom to learn the way we wanted to.
"A lot of it sticks with you better when you're learning the way you choose to learn," Isaac said.
Yet despite its success in helping students reach their potential, Illaroo Road's OC class in being cut in half next year.
After years of running with 30 students, it is being cut to 15 from 2025.
An Education Department spokesperson said applications for Illaroo Road's OC class had been steadily declining over recent years, and last year it did not fill all available places.
The Illaroo Road class will continue to cater to years five and six students, the spokesperson said, and from 2026 they will be in a composite OC class.
The 15 places taken away from the Shoalhaven are being moved to Moss Vale.
"We are establishing an Opportunity Class at Moss Vale Public School to meet the educational needs of high potential and gifted students," the spokesperson said.
"From 2025, both Illaroo Road and Moss Vale Public Schools will have an annual OC intake of 15 year five students."
However State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, has slammed the change as "disgraceful".
He said the OC class was "a tremendous way of encouraging bright and talented kids to move ahead, and the fact the government is cutting those numbers from our region is appalling."
Mr Ward said students had been travelling from as far away as Berry, Gerringong, Kangaroo Valley and Ulladulla to attend the OC classes.
"I'm calling on the government to reinstate these numbers, and I'm asking for a meeting with the minister on this matter," Mr Ward said.
