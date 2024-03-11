South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

The OC class helped change lives and shape futures, and now it is being cut

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 11 2024 - 5:27pm, first published 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ethan Dunne says his success as an embedded engineer and lead hardware engineer for companies all over the world, started with an experience at primary school.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.