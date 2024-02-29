Jervis Bay Marine Rescue volunteers help two men in a sinking boat

Two people have had a lucky escape after a Jervis Bay Marine Rescue crew came to the aid of their sinking boat.
The volunteer crew on board Marine Rescue NSW vessel Jervis Bay 20 helped a distressed vessel with two people on board in Jervis Bay early on Thursday, February 29.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Stuart Massey said a six to seven metre half-cabin runabout reported it was taking on water and in danger of sinking off Long Nose Point.
"Jervis Bay 20 was deployed just after 9.30am this morning," Inspector Massey said.
"The JB 20 crew, with the support of Marine Rescue Jervis Bay radio operators, headed to the location to provide assistance.
"The two passengers on board were attempting to bail out to the boat, however the water was coming in faster than they could get it out," he said.
"In less than 15 minutes, the JB 20 crew had the vessel in sight.
"Upon arrival, the two passengers advised they had been able to finally get the bilge pump working.
"This enabled crews to undertake a tow and return the vessel and its passengers safely to shore," Inspector Massey said.
