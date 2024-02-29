South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Jervis Bay Marine Rescue volunteers help two men in a sinking boat

GE
By Glenn Ellard
February 29 2024 - 11:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two people have had a lucky escape after a Jervis Bay Marine Rescue crew came to the aid of their sinking boat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.