Police look for Daniel Compton over outstanding arrest warrants

Police on the South Coast are appealing for public help to find a man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.
Daniel Compton, 52 is wanted over a number of outstanding arrest warrants.
He is described as about 180cm tall and 85kgs in weight, of medium build, Aboriginal appearance with grey hair and beard.
He is known to frequent the Shoalhaven area, particularly Nowra.
Anyone with information on Mr Compton's whereabouts is urged to call Nowra Police station on 4421 9699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/.
Alternatively, please call your nearest local police station.
Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.
