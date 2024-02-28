Shoalhaven wine makers toast an exceptional harvest

Shoalhaven wineries are celebrating a fruitful 2024 harvest with exceptional fruit quality despite smaller yields than anticipated.
Shoalhaven wineries, while grappling with unpredictable weather patterns, have demonstrated resilience and innovation to produce outstanding wines reflective of the region in which they are grown.
Despite a damp spring, the dry weeks leading up to the harvest proved conducive to grape development.
Vineyards throughout the region boasted healthy crops with optimal sugar levels and balanced acidity.
Varieties such as Semillon, Sauvignon Blanc, Verdelho, Chambourcin, and Tempranillo show promise.
"The hardy Chambourcin consistently shines year after year," Brett Richardson from Cambewarra Estate said while emphasising its adaptability to the South Coast climate.
Tom Davies, owner of Mountain Ridge Winery, expressed delight in the performance of their three-year-old Tempranillo vineyard, noting its resilience and suitability to the environment.
The wine producers say this year's harvest symbolises more than just excellent fruit quality - "it underscores their enduring dedication and their forward-thinking viticulture practices".
"Despite recent challenges, we have cultivated resilience in our vineyards and farming techniques," Mr Davies said.
Roger, the proprietor of Crooked River Winery, echoes this sentiment, expressing renewed optimism for the 2024 vintage and excitement to share it with consumers.
Wineries like Silos Estate have embraced advanced technology, such as drones and lasers, to optimise productivity and quality.
"The early results are promising," Raj Ray from Silos Estate said while underscoring the potential impact on future harvests.
Cupitt's Estate, meanwhile, experienced a slightly delayed harvest compared to other Shoalhaven wineries.
"The quality is exceptional - you can expect vibrant aromatics and balanced acidity in our Sauvignon Blanc this year," winemaker Wally Cupitt said.
The message from Shoalhaven wineries to wine enthusiasts is clear - after challenging vintages, you can anticipate an exceptional 2024 vintage, characterised by crisp, fruit-driven whites and well-balanced reds.
Now is the ideal time to visit the region's charming, family-owned cellar doors to sample the 2023 vintages and immerse yourself in the magic of the 2024 vintage.
Plan your Shoalhaven Coast wine escape at https://shoalhavencoastwine.com.au/
