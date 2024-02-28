South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven Dressage Club recognises its best performers during annual awards

GE
By Glenn Ellard
February 28 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shoalhaven Dressage Club, the largest official dressage club on the NSW South Coast, has recognised its top performers of the past year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.