Shoalhaven Dressage Club recognises its best performers during annual awards

Shoalhaven Dressage Club, the largest official dressage club on the NSW South Coast, has recognised its top performers of the past year.
The club has always attracted high level riders who have gone on to represent at state, national and international competition.
This past year has been no exception with Alycia Targa, Pamela Bice, James Collin, Catherine Chittenden and Charlotte Phillips successfully representing the club and the region at major competitions throughout the country.
The club recently held its 39th annual awards night, culminating in the announcement of the Completely Equine Horse and Rider of the Year.
This year's winner was James Collin riding Bellissimo Stud and Agistment Centre's horse, Bellissimo Laurenzo.
Other major awards were presented to:
Bellissimo Agistment Centre Preliminary Champion - Teale Drummond: horse George.
Illawarra Equine Veterinary Novice Champion - Linda Elkins: horse Floki.
Neversfelde Stud Medium Champion - Catherine Chittenden: horse Bluefields Bellini.
Salway Rural Development Elementary Champion - James Collin: horse Bellissimo Laurenzo.
Jervis Bay Stockfeeds Pony of the Year - Kaleena Matthews: horse Kirrang Rosewood.
PB Dressage Veteran Horse of the Year - Carolyn Hartley: horse Mr. Pipster.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.