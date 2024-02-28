Sexual health warning issued as the number of infections rises

A rapid rise in gonorrhoea cases throughout the region has resulted in Shoalhaven and Illawarra residents being reminded about the importance of sexual health.
Acting director of the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District's Sexual Health Service, Dr Alison Rutherford, said there has been a continued increase in the number of cases in the past decade.
"There were 71 notifications of gonorrhoea in 2014, 310 cases in 2019 and 433 cases in 2023," Dr Rutherford said.
"This is a concerning increase and we are encouraging all sexually active people, particularly those who have multiple sexual partners or unprotected casual sex, to talk to their GP or visit their Sexual Health Service to be tested, even if they are not experiencing symptoms.
"While syphilis and chlamydia notifications have not experienced such a sharp increase, the number of local cases is still concerning, with 45 syphilis notifications and almost 1400 cases of chlamydia recorded in our district last year," she said.
"If you are sexually active, it's important to use preventative measures such as condoms and dental dams, get tested regularly, and seek treatment early so you can stay healthy and protect yourself and others."
Dr Rutherford said STIs were largely preventable and could be effectively treated or managed in most cases. But if left untreated, STIs could lead to significant health risks, including reproductive health issues, miscarriage and stillbirth, neonatal infections, cancer, and increased risk of other infections.
"Regular sexual health check-ups are important because not all STIs have symptoms," Dr Rutherford said.
"This means that people can have an STI and pass it onto others without knowing.
"Gonorrhoea, syphilis and chlamydia can all be passed on from a pregnant mother to her baby, so we're also keen for people of reproductive age to understand the appropriate STI prevention, testing and treatment measures," she said.
Confidential testing for and treatment of STIs is available through GP clinics, or if eligible you can receive free testing at the Aboriginal Medical Service or local sexual health clinics.
