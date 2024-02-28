Home ground advantage saw locals dominate at the Huskisson Triathlon Festival

The Huskisson Triathlon Festival was dominated by local contenders last weekend, with members from the Jervis Bay Triathlon Club proving a force to be reckoned with.
About 40 members of the club competed over three days of racing with wins in the Aquathlon (run and siwm) and Classic distance (run, swim and ride), races over the three days of events.
Jacob Lipari took out an overall win in Friday's aquathlon, being his third outright race win this season.
Triathlon newcomer, Tim Eastment scored an overall win in Sunday's Classic Distance, a one kilometre swim, 60km bike ride and 10km run, with a race time of two hours, 28 minutes and 47 seconds - 29 seconds (2:28:47) ahead of his closest competitor.
Matt Lewis placed sixth in a strong male field completing the 1.8km/90km/21.1km course in just 3:57:46 while Brooklyn Henry made his Big Husky pro debut finishing 13th with a time of 4:08:44.
But it wasn't just the big guns there to show their talent. Jervis Bay athletes won age group medals across all races over the weekend against a large field of competitors from around Australia.
Jervis Bay athletes took out numerous wins across a range of age groups against competitors from across Australia, including Elisha Bell and Sile Crowe, who both made the top 20 of 560 competitors.
Ms Bell came 11th overall and won silver in her age group in a blistering time of 1:18:34, while Ms Crowe placed 20th overall and won the 50 to 54 age group, continuing her unbeaten record at local races this season.
Mandy Meredith won bronze in the 60 to 64 age group while Rachel Marsden made the top 10 in the 45 to 49 category.
Male competitors from Jervis Bay took home two gold medallists, with Rod Rose in the 70 to 74 age group and Paddy O'Sullivan winning gold in the Clydesdale category.
Will Blessing won silver in the 75 to 79 age group and Tim O'Connell and David Parle were 4th and 5th in the 50 to 54 category.
Jervis Bay competed against 13 competitors in Sunday's flagship Ultimate race, as Jessica Rosskelly won gold in the 45 to 49 age group.
Rob Richards won gold in the Clydesdale division, while Josh Henry, Cynthia Villager and Jackie Lyons won age group silver.
Luke Healy and Ken Price both won silver in their divisions in the Aquabike event.
Jervis Bay Triathlon Club president, Marty Bell, said it was a hugely successful weekend for the Club and great to see the club's membership growing and diversifying.
"Everyone put in a great effort from our juniors and first-timers to the elite athletes," he says. "It's awesome to see so many members racing so well on their home turf and supporting one another," Mr Bell said.
"We welcome anyone who wants to have a crack at triathlon, it's a great sport for meeting people and doing things you might not have thought possible."
He said the great weekend at Husky should cement Jervis Bay's lead at the top of the South Coast Interclub Series.
"It would be unprecedented for anyone to score a 5th straight win, but we're working on it," he said.
