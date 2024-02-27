Some authoritative discussion set to take place in Ulladulla Library

An author extravaganza is coming up at Ulladulla Library.
Best-selling authors Graeme Simsion and Anne Buist will be in conversation with local author Meredith Jaffe, as they talk about their books and their mission to visit every bookshop in Australia.
Ms Buist and Mr Simsion are both well known novelists.
Their first joint effort 'Two Steps Forward' is a story of walking and renewal.
It was an international bestseller with movie rights optioned in the USA.
Their latest novel 'The Glass House' is set in an acute psychiatric ward.
It is your favourite medical drama with a psych twist, illuminated by Anne's 35 years experience as a psychiatrist and Graeme's deft handling of weighty topics.
The free event is being held at the Ulladulla Library at 10.30am on Friday, April 5.
It is organised in conjunction with The Harbour Bookshop which will be selling copies of Ms Buist and Mr Simsion's books on the day.
You can register here to attend, or call 4444 8820
