Asset protection zone the answer as business owners face a burning problem

When Jack and Alyce Dinnie looked at way to secure the future of the award-winning business Bumpy Road Catering, they decided to buy land in the new Badagarang subdivision.
The hospitality sector was facing a major issues attracting staff, and the owners of the 2023 Shoalhaven Business of the Year decided the best way around it was to build housing to accommodate staff, especially chefs.
"I think having a place where we can offer staff somewhere to say and live is a real drawcard to attract new talent to the area," Mr Dinnie said.
But after spending thousands of dollars to have plans drawn up, they found out a change to Rural Fire Service regulations had given their block and a few others the highest possible fire danger rating.
The changes were introduced in the few months between the Dinnies buying their block in early 2023, and submitting their plans and development application to build a duplex, when the RFS redefined flame zones to include grasslands.
"When the DA and plans were submitted to council last year we were heartbroken to be told the block now has a BAL (Bushfire Attack Level) rating of a flame zone," Mr Dinnie told Shoalhaven Council on Monday, February 26.
The higher BAL rating ruled out any hopes of building a duplex, and threatened to add $100,000 or more to the cost of building anything on the block.
Cr John Wells likened building to a flame zone standard to "living in a shipping container on the lot".
He suggested council put in place a 10 metre wide asset protection zone behind the blocks, effectively dropping the BAL rating from flame zone to 29, allowing the Dinnies and others to build.
Without the zone, blocks the Dinnies and others had bought would become "virtually unsaleable", Cr Well said.
Mr Dinnie said the asset protection zone would "dramatically" reduce the restrictions that had prevented him building the planned duplex.
Cr John Kotlash said he could see why Mr Dinnie "might be aggrieved" about regulations changing after he had bought the land, while Cr Serena Copley said she was struck by "the unfairness of it".
"We need to do whatever's necessary to amend this," Cr Copley said.
The suggestion to institute the asset protection zone, to be maintained by the adjacent landowners, received unanimous support from councillors.
And to ensure council does not face the situation again, council has decided to ensure all new subdivision plans are referred to RFS for mapping any fire danger areas and asset protection zones.
Following a suggestion from Mayor Amanda Findley, council will also ask the RFS to review including grasslands, and look at options to allow site-specific assessments to better define bushfire protection levels on a site by site basis.
Putting in an asset protection zone on council land was against council policy, Cr Wells admitted, but council decided to review and amend the policy to include a site specific evaluations where subdivisions had previously been approved, but had been impacted by changes in RFS regulations.
Cr Patricia White said similar action had been taken to help people trying to rebuild at Conjola Park followed the Black Summer bushfires.
"We should get this all sorted out, once and for all, and make sure that we do our due diligence with the RFS, or talk to the RFS about changes that need to be made, so we don't have our young people buy a block of land in the Shoalhaven, thinking they're going to be able to build their house on it, and then come all of a sudden up against all these problems," Cr White said.
Councillors were told the change in regulations could impact on other landowners throughout the Shoalhaven and the rest of the state.
