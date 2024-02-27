Wandandian Kangaroo and Wallaby Rescue are on the look out for volunteers

Wandandian Macropod Rescue & Rehabilitation Centre are on the look out for some passionate new volunteers to lend a hand with their kangaroos, wallabies and other macropods for a few hours a week, as long as they fit the right criteria.
The Wandandian rescue and rehabilitation centre, which is authorised to care for wildlife under the Wildlife Rescue South Coast (WRSC) license has been around for about eight years and with more animals in need of help every year they group are hoping to build their group of volunteers.
Volunteer Helen Turnbull said it was a great opportunity for people who have a nurturing heart and want to do some good in the community.
"You do need to be a of a certain level of fitness though, from carrying the joeys, to heavy laundry baskets," Ms Turnbull said.
When she first began volunteering at the centre, she said she surprised by the depth of personality the kangaroos and wallabies had and she deeply enjoys her time at the centre.
"You do get quite attached to them, and they don't all make it," she said.
"For a joey, they have about a 20 per cent survival rate into adulthood and our rate is just slightly above that, sometimes even if a joeys buddy dies they can fall ill.
"And they suckle on anything well into adulthood, either suck their thumb, a buddies ear or a blanket."
Volunteers must first become a member of WRSC and be prepared to undertake various ongoing training sessions and workshops, both online and in person.
Handling of wildlife by volunteers is also not permitted to volunteers under 18 years of age and they must also complete a WRSC introductory course and the required WRSC approved species training.
To get in contact about volunteering, interested parties can message the Wandandian Macropod Rescue Rehabilitation Centre Facebook page here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.