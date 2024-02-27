$5000 raised as community throws its support behind Harvey and Sallie James

A fundraising night at the Bomaderry Hotel has collected more than $5000 to help Harvey James and mum Sallie through their latest health battle.
A good crowd attended the night on Sunday, February 25, raising a total of $5225 through raffles and face painting by national award winner Kel McIlwain.
Many local businesses donated prizes to help with the fundraising.
The night also sent out the call for people aged 18 to 34 to sign up with the Australian Bone Marrow Door Registry.
One of the fundraiser's organisers, Tayla Liddicoat, confirmed eight-year-old Harvey will need a bone marrow transplant as he battles a tumour on his brain.
He had earlier fought and beaten leukaemia.
As no family members had proven to be matches for Harvey, Ms Liddicoat said a donor would need to be found in the wider community.
If a suitable donor is found, Harvey might be able to return to his Cambewarra home before the end of the year, "So there's some light at the end of the tunnel," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.