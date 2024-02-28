Man jailed for at least four years after burning home and threatening ex

A man who set fire to an ex-girlfriend's Culburra Beach home and wrote "you're next" on a wall has been jailed for at least four years.
In the days before the fire Martin Anthony Nye, 33, sent the woman a photo of him holding a .45 calibre pistol after warning her "You're going to need one of these," Nowra District Court judge Christopher O'Brien said as he summed up the case.
He jailed Nye for six years, with a minimum of four years before being eligible for parole, after Nye pleaded guilty to damaging property by fire, stalking or intimidation with intent to cause fear, possessing an unauthorised pistol and possessing an unregistered firearm.
The woman was not at home when Nye broke in on October 23, 2022.
She had ended their relationship a few weeks earlier, after which he sent up to 10 messages a day via text and social media platforms.
Judge O'Brien noted the messaging escalated to the point Nye sent the woman a photo of himself holding the pistol, followed by a text saying, "Fun times ahead".
Then on October 23 Nye twice drove from his home in Coconut Drive, North Nowra, to Culburra Beach, according to the agreed set of facts presented to the court.
The first time he visited a petrol station, and the second time he entered the women's two storey home and poured petrol around various locations, before setting it alight.
The home had recently been renovated, with plans to use it for short term rental.
However it was uninsured, and the fire left a damage bill of $500,000.
Judge O'Brien said the fire "was obviously planned and premeditated", and was designed to "punish the woman" for ending their relationship.
In a victim impact statement she read to the court, the woman spoke of the trauma she and her son faced when retuning home to see their house alight.
"Tragedy engulfed me," she said, and "searing embers burnt into my skin" as "our home became a battleground".
Afterwards, "Our beautiful home was a cesspit of soot and burnt things".
"Everything felt ripped and broken and there was a feeling of falling, and I felt like - how is this happening," the woman said.
While the woman felt she was "stuck in a trauma loop", it was even tougher dealing with her son's questions".
"He asks me questions like, 'Why did he want to kill me? I thought he liked me. Why did he do that to my room?' and I have no answers for him," she told the court.
Reports to the court said Nye came from a strong family with loving parents who were good role models, but his life went awry when he was sexually abused by a teacher in his first years of high school.
After that his learning and behaviour deteriorated, Judge O'Brien noted, and he started using drugs and alcohol.
In fact on the day of the fire Nye had consumed half a case of beer and about two grams of cocaine, Judge O'Brien said.
But he cautioned, "Self-induced intoxication is not as matter or mitigation."
Psychological reports to the court said Nye suffered from substance abuse disorders and PTSD which led to his offending, and which Judge O'Brien said "reduce his moral culpability to some extent".
