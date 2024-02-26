Tales of Land and Sea Exhibition at Bundanon opening this weekend

The latest exhibition to feature at Bundanon, Tales of Land and Sea will open to the public from March 2, as it dissects stories of migration and movement across land and sea, through various mediums and art forms from international and local artists.
Three major projects will be presented across the galleries of the Art Museum, exploring storytelling, mythological narratives, migration and the diasporic experience, by renowned contemporary artists Jumaadi, Sancintya Mohini Simpson and Isha Ram Das, as well as Arthur Boyd's collaboration with printmaker Indra Deigan.
One featured artist, Indonesian-born, Sydney-based artist Jumaadi will present new and past works in a survey exhibition titled ayang ayang.
Referring to the idea of the shadow, 'ayang ayang' suggests a physical presence and psychological condition: a silent self, following its owner through life's journey, and the weight of history and loss which haunts the present.
Working across a range of mediums, including drawing, painting, installation and performance, Jumaadi's practice is informed by personal experience as well as the political and aesthetic lineages of his homeland, including wayang kulit, a tradition of shadow puppetry originating in Java and Bali.
This exhibition will bring together key works from the past decade, including the artist's celebrated works on cloth and buffalo hide, as well as new works created in Indonesia and developed on site at Bundanon through a residency.
"Together, these exhibitions explore significant cross-generational stories of migration and the movement of people and goods across the sea," Bundanon chief executive Rachel Kent said.
"Drawing from both personal narratives and Eastern mythologies, these important works highlight age-old themes of longing, displacement, cultural connection and belonging."
The official launch of Tales of Land and Sea, on Saturday 2 March 2024, will feature an afternoon of ceremony, storytelling, and conversations with Jumaadi, Sancintya Mohini Simpson and Isha Ram Das.
The season will continue on to include an extensive public program of talks, workshops, concerts, and other live works, providing audiences with an opportunity to engage with the exhibition's season.
