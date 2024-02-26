New reports shows bulk billing rates rise within the Gilmore electorate

More people are being bulk billed for their medical appointments in the Gilmore electorate, according to the latest figures.
A new report by Cleanbill said that of the clinics taking on new patients in the electorate, 21.3 per cent bulk-billed adults who did not have concessions cards, attending for a standard consultation.
That was up from 10.9 per cent the previous year.
However Gilmore was a rarity, with the report saying the number of medical centres bulk-billing non-concession card holders fell in 87 per cent of electorates in the past year.
Gilmore also compared poorly to the nine electorates with bulk billing rates above 75 per cent - all of them located in western Sydney.
However the Federal Government has rejected the report, saying the specific nature of the data did not present an accurate picture of health services.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, said figures released recently on Medicare's 40th birthday showed how people on the South Coast were seeing the benefits of the government's record investments.
Those figures showed the Gilmore electorate had seen a 4.3 per cent increase in the rate of bulk billing in the first two months since the government tripled the GP bulk billing incentive, amounting to an estimated 6,028 additional bulk billed trips to the GP.
This saved Gilmore patients an estimated $252,945 in gap fees in just two months, "delivering cost of living relief when families on the South Coast need it most," Mrs Phillips said.
"This data shows that local people on the South Coast are finding it easier to see a bulk billing doctor because of Labor's efforts to strengthen Medicare," she said.
"We know that we've seen an escalating GP crisis on the South Coast for far too long, with it getting harder and more expensive to see a doctor over a significant period of time.
"I am absolutely delighted to see real change to this, with local doctors and local patients telling me the positive difference our increased bulk billing rates and regional healthcare package are making for them," Mr Phillips said.
"This is on top of the new Batemans Bay Urgent Care Clinic, significant savings from our cheaper medicines policy, and incentives to encourage more doctors to work in regional areas like ours.
Across the country an estimated 360,000 extra trips to the GP were bulk billed during November and December, saving more than $15 million in GP gap fees.
Health Minister Mark Butler said it showed the decision to triple bulk billing incentives was "a game changer".
"The government committed to making it easier for people to see a bulk billing doctor - and the first two months of data show that is exactly what is happening right around the country, including here on the South Coast," he said.
"This is a win all round - for patients, doctors and the health system - and will help to make Medicare stronger than it has ever been since Labor introduced it 40 years ago."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.