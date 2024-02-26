Foundations poured for key building in Shoalhaven Hospital redevelopment

The Shoalhaven Hospital's redevelopment has passed a crucial point, with the first concrete pour for the new seven-storey acute clinical services building.
It will house a new emergency department, intensive care unit, double the number of operating theatres and endoscopy rooms, a dedicated cardiology inpatient unit and a new rooftop helipad.
The clinical services building is part of a $438 million redevelopment of Shoalhaven Hospital, due for completion in 2026.
It is being carried out to ensure more patients can receive vital health care and treatment at the hospital without them having to be transferred to Wollongong or Sydney.
The redevelopment is already supporting hundreds of local jobs.
Contractor John Holland made a commitment that 50 per cent of the workforce would come from the local area, and health officials said that target had been consistently exceeded.
It is expected to support around 800 direct jobs during construction and thousands of indirect jobs over the life of the project.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.