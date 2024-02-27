Plans and aspirations from St John's captains and vice-captains Advertising Feature

From the left, vice-captains Jett Richardson and Bridget Fairs, and captains Jaimi Chapman and Hugh Vaughan. Picture supplied

The staff at St John's decided you should hear directly from the 2024 school leaders. So here's what they each had to say.

Jaimi Chapman - captain 2024

I am an active member of our school community and hope to encourage students to get involved and make the most of the opportunities offered at St John's. This is how I have seen the most growth in myself and those around me, so I am very eager to build on this strong sense of community we already hold at St John's.

I am a member of social justice groups such as Vinnies and I am always willing to help out and get involved in any way that I can while keeping a balance with my studies.



In my future I plan to pursue a career in the medical field.

Hugh Vaughan - captain 2024

St John The Evangelist Catholic High School has not only positively shaped who I am today, but evidently my peers and those around me in the school community. Being a part of St Johns allows for any desire of academic pursuit, sporting achievement and social development to be made for anyone who gives it a go. For myself this is one of my favourite aspects of being within such a peaceful and cooperative environment.



My involvement alongside Jaimi Chapman within our school involves being a part of the development of our school's younger years which includes mentoring and speeches that connect ourselves as well as our senior year with the juniors of our community.



Leadership does present many challenges, however when our team comes together it takes the stress out of our problems when we have 16 strong minds, alongside Mrs Frawley, to find solutions.

I aspire to take these qualities into a future where I can thank the community and peers around me, and apply it to areas of study such as aviation or engineering.

Jett Richardson - vice captain 2024

I think the most critical aspect of leadership growth was, for me, the people I surrounded myself with. Throughout high school, I've drifted through various friend groups and consistently found myself always upholding my personal values which were important to me. I've now settled into a group of other school leaders where we challenge each other, and due to this I can see development in our leadership skills clearly.

My main concern with choosing to do leadership was the balance of my academic studies and leader responsibilities.



That said, the opportunities through leadership are awesome. Getting to go on retreats and school camps is a real privilege. So, despite leadership not being in my comfort zone, I decided to go for it and am very glad I did.



I look forward to future school and community involvement and the ways I can help others through this role.

After completing my HSC year at St Johns, I hope to progress to further studies either at university or TAFE regarding electrical engineering. In the meantime, I'll continue to keep as many doors open as possible by doing my best.

Bridget Fairs - vice captain 2024

I love getting involved within the school community and working with others in various areas of the school, such as sport, public speaking, social justice initiatives and the school plays.



I have very high academic goals for the year ahead, alongside competing in track and cross country, which I really enjoy and love being competitive in.

I love our school community, and I can't wait to achieve some remarkable things with our awesome leadership team and teachers in 2024.

