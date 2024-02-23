Shoalhaven walkers and joggers raise more than $37K for dementia support

The Shoalhaven community has raised more than $37,000 to support Australians living with dementia.
The money was raised as part of the 2024 Huskisson Memory Walk and Jog, with more than 230 taking part in the event on Saturday, February 17.
Dementia Australia CEO Maree McCabe AM said it was a wonderful occasion and thanked all who participated, raised funds, spread the word and donated.
"There was an outstanding show of support from the Shoalhaven community who turned out in such large numbers for another year," she said.
"So many people impacted by dementia find these events a great way to connect with others in similar circumstances.
"It is such an important day and your support means the world," Ms McCabe said.
She also acknowledged everyone who volunteered at the Huskisson Memory Walk and Jog.
"It is only through the hard work of our wonderful volunteers that the success of this event is possible," she said.
The Huskisson event is one of the 22 scheduled Memory Walk and Jogs taking place across Australia in 2024, and details of the remaining events in the series can be found here.
Dementia Australia also encourages anyone unable to participate at one of the events to consider organising their own group or individual walk or jog, with a MyWay event.
