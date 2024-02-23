South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Jervis Bay Brewing Co turn four, reflecting on industry shifts and moving forward

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated February 23 2024 - 6:22pm, first published 6:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jervis Bay Brewing founders Oisin Sweeney and Paul Walker. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Jervis Bay Brewing founders Oisin Sweeney and Paul Walker. Picture by Holly McGuinness

After four years in the business, Jervis Bay Brewing Co had witnessed the ups and downs of the industry, and now its owners are stripping things back to their core values.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.