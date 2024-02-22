South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Severe thunderstorms expected to hit the Shoalhaven later today

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated February 23 2024 - 9:33am, first published 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting severe thunderstorms for the Shoalhaven, Illawarra and parts of the South Coast later today (Friday, February 23).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.