Delays ahead for people travelling between Bomaderry and Kangaroo Valley

People travelling between Bomaderry and Kangaroo Valley next week will need to allow extra time next week due to maintenance along Moss Vale Road.
Work including vegetation maintenance, drain clearing, replacing signs and earthworks will be carried out between 8pm and 4am from Monday, February 26 to Thursday, February 29.
Moss Vale Road will be closed in both directions from Barfield Road to Kangaroo Valley Road during the work, although access will be maintained for residents.
Light vehicles will be detoured via Kangaroo Valley Road, adding around 15 minutes to travel time.
Vehicles longer than 7.5 metres or heavier than 12 tonnes will need to detour via the Illawarra Highway and Princes Highway, adding 90 minutes to journey times.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks the community for its patience while work is carried out.
