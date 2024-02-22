South Coast Register
The BreastScreen NSW mobile van will visit the Shoalhaven, offering free mammograms

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated February 22 2024 - 2:01pm, first published 1:03pm
The BreastScreen NSW van is hard to miss, with it's hot pink appearance. Picture supplied
The BreastScreen NSW van is hard to miss, with it's hot pink appearance. Picture supplied

The BreastScreen NSW mobile van will visit Huskisson and Sussex Inlet in the coming weeks, as BreastScreen NSW is reminding women aged 50 to 74 to book a free life-saving mammogram.

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

