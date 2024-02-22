The BreastScreen NSW mobile van will visit the Shoalhaven, offering free mammograms

The BreastScreen NSW mobile van will visit Huskisson and Sussex Inlet in the coming weeks, as BreastScreen NSW is reminding women aged 50 to 74 to book a free life-saving mammogram.
With breast cancer one of the most common cancers in Australian women, a mammogram (or breast screen) is the best way for women aged 50 to 74 to detect breast cancer early, which BreastScreen NSW state they can pick up breast cancers before they can be seen or felt.
A screen with BreastScreen NSW is estimated to take only 20 minutes, GP referral is not required and all radiographers are female.
The earlier breast cancer is found, the higher the chance of survival and nine out of ten women who develop breast cancer do not have a genetic family history of the disease.
While data provided by BreastScreen NSW shows one in seven women in NSW will be diagnosed with breast cancer by the age of 85,, between 2013 to 2017, the 5-year relative breast cancer survival rate for women in that age bracket was 93.4 per cent.
To receive a free mammogram locally, the BreastScreen mobile van will be available at Husky Sports (336 Huskisson Road, Huskisson) Monday 26 February to Friday, March 22, 2024 and at the Sussex Inlet Bowling Club March 25 to March 28.
Breast screens can be booked by visiting book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au or call 13 20 50 and for individuals who require interpreter assistance, they can call 13 14 50 during business hours.
