Time to test your heart health in newly renamed shopping centre

The shopping centre that started life as Nowra Fair then became Stockland Nowra has a new name - Nowra Centre Plaza.
And it is showing it is interested in the heart of the Shoalhaven community, hosting Novartis Australia today (Thursday, February 22) as it brings its HeartScreen program to the regions, in partnership with Wesfarmers Health.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, urged people to attend the shopping centre and have their hearts checked.
She said the checks took less than 12 minutes, "so I'm encouraging everyone to come down to Stockland Nowra today to get your heart healthy check, and find out if you are at risk".
"We know that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in Australia, with one Australian dying every 12 minutes because of this terrible disease," Mrs Phillips said.
"Far too often, we see people avoiding or delaying these checks with their GP that could save their life,"
Cardiovascular disease is among the most prevalent diseases in Australia, yet it is often detected too late.
Early intervention through heart checks is an important way of ensuring local people get the early help they need.
The 2021 Census showed that more than 9600 people across the Gilmore electorate are living with heart disease, but many people may not know they are at risk.
The test involves blood pressure testing, heartbeat scanning, BMI and body fat testing, and full cholesterol screening.
The tests are being conducted at Nowra Centre Plaza from 9am to 4.30pm.
