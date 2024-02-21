South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Barbara Adams of Jamberoo named Kiama Electorate Woman of the Year

GE
By Glenn Ellard
February 22 2024 - 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There has been high praise for Jamberoo's Barbara Adams, who has been named the 2024 Kiama Electorate Woman of the Year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.