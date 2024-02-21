Barbara Adams of Jamberoo named Kiama Electorate Woman of the Year

There has been high praise for Jamberoo's Barbara Adams, who has been named the 2024 Kiama Electorate Woman of the Year.
"Whilst I wouldn't call Barbara a 'quiet' achiever, she certainly knows how to get things done," said State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward.
"Barbara is never afraid to put her best foot forward and rally support needed to further a good cause."
Mr Ward described Mrs Adams as "a mother, grandmother, community volunteer and a wonderful person".
"Barbara Adams has been president of the Jamberoo Red Cross Branch for 15 years and is an instrumental and well-respected person in the Jamberoo community," he said.
"From monthly markets to craft days, barbecues, cake bakes, raffles and bingo, the Jamberoo Red Cross group is one of our region's most active branches which has been recognised through a series of awards for their charitable and fundraising efforts."
Mr Ward pointed out Mrs Adams was "not a newcomer to volunteering in the Jamberoo community".
"For many years, Barbara was very active in the Jamberoo RLFC as a volunteer and proud parent.
"We are very lucky to have people like Barbara - she is a fine example of a great community contributor and someone who continually works hard in the service of others," Mr Ward said.
"Barbara Adams is the epitome of service above self, a great example of the Red Cross mission of service and is an extremely deserving recipient of the 2024 Kiama Woman of the Year Award."
