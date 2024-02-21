Junior rugby players set to stampede towards the Shoalhaven

Hundreds of junior rugby players are heading to the Shoalhaven for the ACT Brumbies' annual South Coast 7s.
The tournament featuring boys and girls playing in the under 14, 16 and 18 age groups is set to be conducted on Saturday and Sunday, March 2 and 3, at the Ulladulla Sporting Complex.
Brumbies Rugby Development Manager Cory Larsen said the venue offered "great facilities and access to three quality playing surfaces".
"The weekend is sure to feature some fast, expansive and highly skilled fixtures," he said.
Teams from across the ACT, Southern NSW and South Coast regions are expected to take part, for what Mr Larsen described as "an all-important opportunity for tomorrow's stars to showcase their talents, along with exposing new players to the game in a preseason setting".
"The team here at ACT Brumbies are excited to kick off the year with the first of many community tournaments to feature this season," he said.
Numbers signing up to play in the rugby union sevens event are up on past years, according to Mr Larsen.
"This should translate to a larger number of team entries for this year's showpiece tournament, with an expected uplift in attendance, providing a positive impact on the local economy," he said.
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley said she was "look[ing] forward to welcoming the Brumbies Rugby South Coast 7s to our beautiful region".
"Shoalhaven City Council supports this event that attracts around 1,000 players and spectators each day to the Ulladulla region, helps promote the Shoalhaven as a sporting destination, and boosts the local economy," she said.
Mr Larsen said he was grateful for the support from council, and particularly from Shoalhaven Water which sponsored the event.
"The endless backing and collaborative approach from their team on engaging the local community has a created a seamless process and an enjoyable tournament to facilitate and be a part of," he said.
