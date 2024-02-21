South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Junior rugby players set to stampede towards the Shoalhaven

GE
By Glenn Ellard
February 21 2024 - 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of junior rugby players are heading to the Shoalhaven for the ACT Brumbies' annual South Coast 7s.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.