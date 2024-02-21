Nowra Rifle Club's Daniel Galea turned shooting star as his medals stack up

The last six months for Daniel Galea have been some of the most successful in his time shooting, but he says the community of his shooting club and the sport itself is what he loves most.
"It's one of the only sports where you are totally equal, man to woman or 18, to 80-year-old," Mr Galea said.
Some of his awards over the last twelve months have seen him become state champion in Victoria, Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales, as he was awarded the Kings Prize in each state.
"Those shoots are generally between 300 metres and 1000 yards," he said.
"I was also on the National Rifle Association's Australian team, or the Trans Tasman team,"
"We'd been competing against New Zealand and won the team's event fairly convincingly, then I competed in the New Zealand National Championships and I managed to win that also."
Mr Galea spends most weekends at shooting events, but next in his eye line is training for The 2026 Worlds Championship in Bisley, England, where 16 Australian's are selected to compete against an international line up of shooters from USA, Canada, Pakistan, England and many more.
He's been apart of the Nowra Rifle Club for five years and found that they particularly encourage competition and have had great success across Australia as one of the biggest rifle country clubs, with about 500 members.
"At the last state comp, we had 12 competing there and we were one of the larger country clubs representing there," Mr Galea said.
"For a little town of Nowra, when you say bat above your weight, well we're certainly doing that.
"And it's a fantastic facility, it's sort of tucked away and people don't realise we're here unless you're in the sport."
The facility runs memberships based on a yearly fee and they don't charge a per visit, or event entry fee from there.
