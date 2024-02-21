Sealark commit 10 per cent of West Culburra development to affordable housing

An affordable housing strategy is set to be part of a major development in West Culburra by Sealark property developments.
Sealark formally adopted the Affordable Housing Strategy, which guaranteed the delivery of at least ten per cent of their new homes to be dedicated affordable housing, alleviating some of the affordable housing shortage in the Shoalhaven.
Within the development, affordable housing will represent a minimum of 40 dwellings at West Culburra which will be built and managed by a tier-1 Community Housing Provider (CHP) on land gifted free of charge by Sealark.
Part of the strategy ensures that sites gifted by Sealark will remain as affordable housing well into the future, and homes will be diverse in design from studios to one-, two- and three-bedroom properties catering to a range of needs.
Also included in the strategy is a potential "right of first refusal" for the purchase of additional lots for affordable housing by a CHP.
Inhabitants of the properties will be determined by the CHP, which would likely include a range of very low, to moderate income renters and workers with a local area connection.
Sealark land and development managing director Matt Philpott, said the formal adoption of the Affordable Housing Strategy represented an important milestone in the community's creation.
"Throughout the design and planning process at West Culburra, Sealark has consistently reinforced its intention to make at least 10 per cent of the new homes affordable dwellings in recognition of the need for greater housing choice for those in the Shoalhaven region struggling with cost-of-living pressures," Mr Philpott says.
"The formal adoption of this strategy sets this commitment in stone and we look forward to working with the key stakeholders through the delivery phase, ensuring we build a community for everyone right from the start by incorporating affordable housing in the first stage."
In establishing the strategy, members of Shoalhaven City Council, including staff and elected representatives, as well as a Community Housing Provider were all included in the consultation team.
"We thank everyone who contributed to the development of this strategy, including Council and the Community Housing Provider. The new affordable homes to be delivered at West Culburra will make an important contribution to the broader need for additional permanent affordable housing in the region," Mr Philpott says.
The West Culburra project by Sealark will include not only affordable housing, but other new homes, a mixed-use commercial and retail precinct, business premises, parks and reserves and more.
The Concept Plan for the State Significant Development was approved in December 2021 and a Development Applicatoin is currently being prepared for the first stage.
On site, an independent cultural survey has recently been completed in collaboration with the local
Jerrinja community, with the next step in this process to be the development of a Cultural Heritage
Management Plan.
