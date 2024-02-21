South Coast Register
Sealark commit 10 per cent of West Culburra development to affordable housing

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated February 21 2024 - 4:12pm, first published 4:01pm
A new development at Culburra West have committed to include 10 per cent, a minimum of 40 dwellings, of affordable housing structures in their plans. Sealark land and development managing director Matt Philpott said it important milestone for the community. Pictures supplied
A new development at Culburra West have committed to include 10 per cent, a minimum of 40 dwellings, of affordable housing structures in their plans. Sealark land and development managing director Matt Philpott said it important milestone for the community. Pictures supplied

An affordable housing strategy is set to be part of a major development in West Culburra by Sealark property developments.

