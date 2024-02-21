Lost in Shanghai is a moving tale found at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre

Throughout her journalism career one story intrigued Jane Hutcheon more than any other - the story of her mother Beatrice's turbulent childhood in pre-communist Shanghai.
It's the tale of an ordinary Eurasian family in extraordinary times, set against a backdrop of fading colonial opulence and looming war.
And it's a story that is being told at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Tuesday, February 27, through the performance Lost In Shanghai.
The story started with a visit to Shanghai in 2018, that set Jane searching for the truth of her mother's difficult beginnings.
"When I was a kid, my friends debated whether I was a banana or an egg (depending on whether you identify with being 'yellow on the outside, white on the inside' or 'white on the outside, yellow on the inside')," Jane said.
"My mixed-race mum Beatrice - born in Shanghai in the roaring 1920s - was called Eurasian.
"I've always wrestled with identity and belonging. Much of that was bound up with the events of my mum's traumatic early life," she said.
But it was a story the journalist, author, former ABC TV presenter and international foreign correspondent did not explore for many years.
"I was too busy travelling the world as a journalist, telling other people's stories, to unravel the story tucked away in my photo albums and family notes," Jane said.
"A visit to Shanghai in 2018 changed everything.
"Lost in Shanghai is the story of how I found my mum - and myself - in the process."
It is her family's story of survival.
Beatrice became a journalist at the South China Morning Post in the 1950s, perhaps setting a precedent for her daughter.
Using projected images from the family archive curated by renowned photographer William Yang and music composed and performed by Dr Terumi Narushima, Jane narrates the moving story of Lost in Shanghai in her own words.
Co-directed by William Yang and Tasnim Hossain, Lost in Shanghai adds to the rich collection of theatrical storytelling works from Contemporary Asian Australian Performance (CAAP), such as Double Delicious, The Backstories, In Between Two, Who Speaks for Me and Stories Then and Now.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.