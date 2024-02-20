South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

South Coast fans could face a delay-lay going to see Tay Tay

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated February 21 2024 - 10:29am, first published February 20 2024 - 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Taylor Swift fans travelling from the South Coast this weekend are urged to plan ahead and allow extra travel time due to trackwork.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.