South Coast fans could face a delay-lay going to see Tay Tay

Taylor Swift fans travelling from the South Coast this weekend are urged to plan ahead and allow extra travel time due to trackwork.
It will take place on the South Coast Line with buses replacing trains between Bomaderry, Kiama and Wollongong.
That means fans and others travelling from the South Coast on Saturday and Sunday will need to catch replacement coaches between Kiama and Bomaderry, and Kiama and Wollongong, to connect with trains from Wollongong to Sydney.
Trains will continue to run between Port Kembla, Wollongong and Central or Bondi Junction.
Sydney Trains Chief Executive Matt Longland said trackwork was an essential part of maintaining a safe, reliable and resilient rail network and was planned 12 months in advance.
"While we do our best to minimise disruption to passengers, with multiple major events happening every weekend in Sydney, unfortunately some clashes are inevitable," Mr Longland said.
"We estimate around 200 ticketholders will be travelling from the South Coast to each Taylor Swift concert, and we have put extensive preparation into this with plenty of bus services providing a fast and regular service from Kiama and Bomaderry, and Kiama and Wollongong.
"The trackwork affecting the South Coast line this weekend includes essential maintenance to overhead wiring, signal and track, as well as rail grinding, turnout resurfacing and ongoing accessibility upgrades to Dapto Station," he said.
Travel on all modes of public transport is included in the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert ticket - just show your ticket to transport staff when boarding services.
More than 1,200 extra train and bus services will operate across the four nights to help event-goers travel to and from Sydney Olympic Park.
