Marking 20 years since their first show, Gerringong Music Club present Estampa

The Gerringong Town Hall will be serenaded by the enchanting sounds of diverse music group, Estampa this March, with a sound rooted in French jazz and Brazilian bossa novas.
Organised by the Gerringong Music Club, in association with Musica Viva Australia, Estampa will play at the Gerringong Town Hall at 11am on Sunday, March 10.
Described as evoking visions of Parisian laneways, South American sensuality and the unbridled joy of jazz, Estampa is a diverse group of musicians who delivered energetic, internationally-inspired performances.
Rooted in the traditions of French jazz and Brazilian Bossa Novas, Estampa provides a unique musical experience emulating a 1930's Parisian jazz club or the streets of Sao Paulo.
Newly appointed Musical Director of the Gerringong Music Club Imogen Stewart said they were thrilled to bring Estampa to Gerringong for the first time.
"Gerringong Music Club has been bringing quality music to the community for 20 years and we're confident Estampa's performance will strike a chord with our audience," Ms Stewart said.
"This upcoming concert holds special significance as it marks the Club's 20th anniversary since our first performance."
Coinciding with the anniversary performance, the club will be honouring select community members, which Ms Stewart said played a pivotal role in establishing the club,
"Community support is vital to the Club's success and we're grateful to see a new wave of locals answering the call to join in leading the Club."
Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.