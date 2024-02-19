New public preschools announced for three extra Shoalhaven locations

New public preschools are due to be built in the next few years at Bomaderry, Nowra, Greenwell Point and Sanctuary Point.
The Nowra location was announced late last year when the State Government said it would build a new primary school with preschool attached on the eastern side of Shoalhaven High School.
It was among the first 10 public preschool sites announced.
However over the weekend the State Government unveiled further locations in its $769 million plan to build 100 new public preschools co-located at public primary schools by 2027.
The additional sites included Bomaderry, Greenwell Point and Sanctuary Point.
In Bomaderry, the State Government has committed to building a co-located public preschool at Bomaderry Public School.
It said co-locating public preschools with existing schools would ensure children were ready for kindergarten and help families with cost-of-living pressures, and avoid the double drop off.
Sites were selected by a NSW Department of Education Panel, overseen by an independent chair and probity advisor, based on rigorous assessment criteria which considered multiple factors, including:
The State Government has also committed up to $29.4 million to expand the number of early childhood workers in NSW through a scholarship program, which has seen a record number of applications.
Minister for Education and Early Learning, Prue Car, said the new Shoalhaven preschools were important because "equity in education starts in the early years".
"Postcodes should not act as a barrier to accessing the best start in life and every child should have access to high quality resources from a young age, including having access to preschool," she said.
"This investment is the biggest investment in public preschools in NSW history, and I am proud that close to half these new preschools will be in the regions."
Labor's spokesperson for Kiama, Dr Sarah Kaine, MLC, said early childhood education had long-term benefits for children and families.
"The previously announced public preschool in Nowra and today's newly announced public preschool at Bomaderry Public School, will provide better access to early childhood education for the Kiama community," she said.
