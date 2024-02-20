Terara Country Music Festival bringing one huge weekend of country music and camping

The Terara Country Music Festival Campout is less than two weeks away, Bringing Tamworth grade sounds to the Shoalhaven for one big weekend of camping and country.
Held between Thursday, February 29 to Sunday, March 3, the festival features 14 artists, including Robyn Gleeson, Joe Musico, George Farnham, John and Christine Smith, Justin Stanley, Dwayne Elix, Owen Blundell, Brian Letton.
As well as Sandy Dodd, Rob Breese, Kingsely and Christine Day, Bryce Rawlings, Vanessa Sanger, Dean Rishardson and Trevor Letton.
Organiser Owen Ison said he had a love for country music as he'd followed performances across Australia to catch a show of the genre he loved.
With no local large scale country music show, Mr Ison set up the inaugural Terara Country Music Festival twelve years ago, and in doing so gave back to the community, with all the proceeds donated to local children's charity Noah's Ark.
"It's for people who just love country music," he said.
Mr Ison's daughter, Tracey Cotterill, had been a major part in organising the festival as well and said it was a great safe family weekend.
"It's really just a good family fun event that people can come and camp at," Ms Cotterill said.
"We help raise money for the local community and all the while we get good top country music artists who have been at Tamworth."
Although the event is alcohol free, there's plenty of hot food on offer, with the local Lion's Club food van in attendance and the Terara Public School with a cake stall.
They also host raffles across the weekend, raising money for Sick Kids In Need, hold morning relaxation sessions, and 'walk up artist' time slots, where people can share spoken word or music with the crowds for a gold coin donation.
"People travel from all over, I've had phone calls from South Australia, the top end of QLD," Ms Cotterill said.
"The grey nomads tend to follow these events, they come and camp and while they're in the area and they go out go shopping, go out for lunches and spend money in the local area.
"It becomes like a little village town, people come to meet up with their mates they haven't seen for twelve months or so and they come, they enjoy the camping side and the country music side of it all."
Camping passes and day passes are available to the event and can be bought by calling Owen on 0402 475 987, or Tracey on 0419 985 799.
Day passes for the campout are $20, unlimited day pass $50 per person and a camping pass $100 per person.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.