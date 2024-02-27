Fiona Phillips, MP is proud to deliver for Gilmore communities Advertising Feature

Bawley Point and Kioloa now have the first community microgrid of its kind in NSW. Picture supplied

I was thrilled to announce the official opening of the revitalised sporting complex at Artie Smith Oval

By Fiona Phillips, MP

Being the federal member for Gilmore is a busy job, but it is so rewarding, and I wouldn't want to be doing anything else.



It makes me so proud to deliver for our community every day.

I was thrilled to announce the official opening of the revitalised sporting complex at Artie Smith Oval recently - and what an incredible transformation it is.



Thanks to the $8 million allocated under the Australian and NSW Government's Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, we've seen remarkable upgrades, including a new AFL and cricket oval, clubhouse, amenities, cricket pitches, croquet courts and clubhouse, and parking.



This is a significant victory for our South Coast community, and one I was delighted to support.

I have long championed projects such as the Jervis Bay Flyover - I walked the streets with members of the community to ensure we got the flyover we deserved, and I am so excited that major construction is starting with $100 million in Australian Government funding.



I was also the first person to deliver substantial funding to the Nowra Bypass, with planning underway on this important and long-overdue project thanks to the Albanese government's $97 million investment.

I've also delivered $40 million to Shoalhaven City Council to help enhance local roads - because ensuring community safety on our roads remains a top priority of mine.

In a milestone announcement, Bawley Point and Kioloa have been equipped with subsidised solar panels or batteries to help create the first community microgrid of its kind in NSW. The microgrid would not only help support local people with the cost of living, but also provide relief and reassurance during emergency situations.

Times have been tough recently, so my focus right now is supporting local people to deal with the challenges that cost-of-living pressures are creating.



The Albanese government is delivering significant financial support to local people, with our improved tax cut plan leaving 87 per cent of local people better off than under the old plan.



Every local taxpayer will get a tax cut, and we are supporting those who need it most first, because it is the fair and right thing to do. That's on top of the support we have already delivered.



There are nearly 4,800 local families benefiting from cheaper childcare.



There's also our expanded Paid Parental Leave scheme, local students now studying fee-free TAFE, workers who've received pay rises, like those in aged care who are now getting 15 per cent more, and the thousands of local people who have seen their income support payments boosted.



In health, the tripling of the bulk billing incentive has seen a 4.3 per cent increase in bulk billing rates across the Gilmore electorate - that's more than 6000 more bulk billed GP visits for children and pensioners.



That's on top of the $1.3 million local people have saved on medicines because we reduced the co-payment to $30, and a further 12,000 60-day scripts dispensed between September and December.

There's still so much to do, but I'm proud to be delivering real support for local people.

This content is authorised by Fiona Phillips, Labor, 3/59 Junction Street, Nowra and 1/6-8 Orient Street, Batemans Bay.

