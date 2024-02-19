Expect traffic delays on the highway through Nowra over the next two nights

There will be changed traffic conditions on the Princes Highway through Nowra over the next couple of nights.
Road surface investigation work is being be carried out between Shearwater Way and Douglas Street in Nowra between 7pm and 1.30am on Monday and Tuesday, February 19 and 20, weather permitting.
As a result there will be intermittent single lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h in place for the safety of workers and road users.
Transport for NSW says some noise will be generated by machinery during the investigations, but all efforts would be made to minimise its impact and keep its duration to a minimum.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow an additional five minutes travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
