South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Expect traffic delays on the highway through Nowra over the next two nights

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated February 19 2024 - 3:13pm, first published 1:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There will be changed traffic conditions on the Princes Highway through Nowra over the next couple of nights.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.