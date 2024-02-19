Survey launched to shape government accountability in Closing the Gap

The NSW Coalition of Aboriginal Peak Organisations has launched an online survey to guide a community engagement project aimed at empowering Aboriginal communities across the state.
The survey is part of phase two of the government accountability project, focusing on the creation of an independent, Aboriginal-led Government Accountability Organisation.
This initiative aims to establish an organisation that holds the NSW government accountable to Aboriginal people for their commitments on Closing the Gap.
NSW CAPO is calling on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to participate in the survey designed to shape the future of government accountability in New South Wales.
"This is an unprecedented opportunity for Aboriginal communities to have their voices heard and actively participate in shaping the governance landscape of our state," said Billie Delboux, project officer at NSW CAPO.
"By taking part in this survey, community members can directly influence the design and operation of an accountability organisation that reflects their needs and priorities."
The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete, and seeks input on various aspects of the accountability organisation including its role, features, tools and structure.
"We recognise the importance of ensuring privacy and confidentiality throughout this process and therefore all responses will be anonymous," Ms Delboux said.
The survey builds upon insights gathered from community workshops held by NSW CAPO in Wollongong and other areas across the state in February and March, as well as input from past community engagement in 2023.
The goal is to refine the preferred design of the accountability organisation and present recommendations to the Closing the Gap Joint Council and NSW Government for funding.
"We encourage all Aboriginal community members to complete the survey to shape the future of government accountability in NSW," Ms Delboux said.
"Your input is invaluable in driving positive change and ensuring that Aboriginal voices are central to decision-making processes."
People who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander and live in NSW can participate in the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NSWCAPOGovernmentAccountability.
To learn more about the project or to register for remaining community engagement workshops, either in-person or online visit https://alc.org.au/nsw-capo/.
