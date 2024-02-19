Extra funding delivered to expand affordable housing planned for Bomaderry

The State Government has provided an extra $5 million for the South Coast Build to Rent project, helping to increase housing supply and deliver more rental housing.
It will fund an extra 10 homes.
The extra $5 million in funding increases the State Government's investment in the project to $35 million - delivering a total of 60 dwellings.
As part of Landcom's design and planning for the Bomaderry site, it became evident additional dwellings could be delivered for a small increase in funding, according to CEO Alex Wendler.
The extra funding will allow new architecturally designed homes to be built, housing about 130 people.
"We are delivering an outstanding development, backed by responsible investment of government money, to boost housing supply, and tackle the housing crisis head on," Mr Wendler said.
Landcom is holding a community engagement session at the Bomaderry Bowling Club between 5pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, February 29.
The session is an opportunity for locals to hear from the project team, receive details on the project and share their thoughts.
"Community feedback will be a critical component of the project and I encourage locals to attend the engagement session so we can share our vision and hear your thoughts about the development," Mr Wendler said.
Work is underway to finalise the design and planning ahead of the development application being lodged.
Subject to approvals, construction is expected to begin in 2025 with residents to move in during 2026.
"The injection of additional funds for another 10 homes is welcome news and will be of great benefit to many families in the area," said State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler.
"Long term, secure rental housing is important now, more than ever.
"This $5 million in funding will allow Landcom to deliver even more for the community."
Planning and Public Spaces Minister Paul Scully said the government was "working on building as many houses and units as possible to alleviate housing shortages and make renting an option for people in regional NSW.
"The truth is we don't have enough well-located, well-designed or well-built homes for people in NSW, which is why we're making investments in Build to Rent and getting Landcom on the job," he said.
"The additional $5 million will see Landcom deliver 10 more well located, architecturally designed homes for people on the South Coast which are desperately needed."
