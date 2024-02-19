South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Extra funding delivered to expand affordable housing planned for Bomaderry

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated February 19 2024 - 1:11pm, first published 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The State Government has provided an extra $5 million for the South Coast Build to Rent project, helping to increase housing supply and deliver more rental housing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.