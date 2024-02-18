Brad Fittler passes on his rugby league knowledge to the Shoalhaven's juniors

Rugby league legend Brad "Freddie" Fittler has renewed his connection with the Shoalhaven during junior coaching clinics in Bomaderry on Saturday, January 17.
The former NSW Blues coach was joined by others including NRLW players Emma Tonegato and Tara McGrath-West, and Group 7 operations manager Ashton Sims, as they took local juniors through their paces.
The young hopefuls from a wide range of junior clubs were broken into three groups depending on age, before being run through a series of drills and exercises.
And there were plenty of giveaways for all the juniors who took part.
Fittler said the clinics, as part of the NRL Hogs Tour presented by Westpac, were party of giving back to the sport.
And he was full of praise for the upgraded Artie Smith Oval at Bomaderry.
"I think this facility is going to produce a lot more athletes - it's incredible," he said.
Fittler said the South Coast provided the ideal environment with the quality of local beaches.
"I'm assuming kids spend a lot of time outdoors so they're fit and healthy," he said.
"One thing we try to get across is that the cornerstone and backbone of anything is health, getting up and having a go, so that's the first message and the most important one.
"I've always had the theory that the best way to feel good about yourself is one - exercise, and two - do something for someone else," Fittler said.
He revealed long connections with the Shoalhaven, saying he had been visiting Sussex Inlet "since I was baby", and his mother later moved to the coastal town.
