Ideal conditions for Disabled Surfers Association day at Gerroa

More than 100 volunteers turned up at Gerroa on Sunday, February 18, to help people with disabilities catch a wave.
The conditions were ideal for the Disabled Surfers Association South Coast day, with plenty of sunshine and steadily increasing surf.
The only thing missing missing was the participants.
DSA South Coast president Ian Picton said only about half the people with disabilities who registered to take part in the day actually turned up.
The smaller numbers meant those who turned up spent more time in the water catching waves.
Among them was 12-year-old Jerome Morris of Mount Druitt, who had been attending DSA days since he was just four, and whose grandparents took him to days at a wide range of areas because "he just loves it".
Mr Picton said there were many first time volunteers on the day, and "It's good to expand our volunteer family".
They included one who came from Eden with his family specifically to volunteer on the day, while others came from Ulladulla.
At the end of the day all the surfers received trophies, and Mr Picton said he found out how much the trophies meant to children when he attended the funeral of a young girl who had attended the surfing days at Mollymook.
He said there were three things on the girl's coffin - a picture of her receiving a medal during a DSA day, her favourite teddy bear, and a DSA trophy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.